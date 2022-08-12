Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'





Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane remembers how the late Thomas Madigage influenced his coaching career in South African football.

Madigage - a former player and Bafana Bafana assistant coach died in October 2012, after a car accident in Limpopo.

Hanging out with 702's Thabo Mdluli, Mosimane said that Madigage took him out of Soweto to coach a Dstv premiership side - Supersport United - which he coached from 2001 to 2007.

The 58-year-old added that his late friend launched his PSL coaching career.

To be honest, they launched me, Thomas Madigage launched me, Thomas Madigage brought me into PSL (Premier Soccer League). He went to fetch me from Soweto, I was coaching kids and said come to Supersport United and I think you can do something. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly & Mamelodi Sundowns

I played with him at Jomo Cosmos, in fact when he came to Jomo Cosmos, I was one of the youngest, but I was senior to him, and I have always put his shoulder around me. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly & Mamelodi Sundowns

I look up to him to be honest, we became friends and brothers, so it was a good favour returned. He said I know your mentality, I know you can do it, we need you, and football needs you. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly & Mamelodi Sundowns

