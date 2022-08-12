July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail





Firefighters extinguish a building following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

More than 20 people appeared at the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday, for allegedly instigating the deadly riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng in July last year.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday night and face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

For a week, thousands of people looted and damaged public and private infrastructure, wrecking havoc across KZN and Gauteng.

More than 350 people were killed in the violence.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN correspondent who was in court.

The state prosecutor told the court all of them can be released on R3,000 bail, except accused number 14. We are yet to find out who is accused 14 and why they are being kept behind bars. Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

The state confirmed that more arrests were expected next week.

Speculation is rife on whether former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma could be among those arrested.

Dudizile was alleged to have used social media to praise those participating in the riots.

We've seen some prominent members of the ANC Youth League in court to show support for those arrested, as well as the Inanda branch of the ANC. So we need to see who are those suspects and what role each person played. Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Scroll up for the latest.