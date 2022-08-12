Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
South African rugby is in such a good place right now, with the Springboks heading into the second test against the All Blacks as overwhelming favourites.
Nevertheless, it’s only a matter of time before the All Blacks bounce back.
Still, they have a mountain to climb to overcome the powerful Boks, who totally manhandled New Zealand in Mbombela to achieve their biggest win at home against the Old Enemy in 94 years.
RELATED: Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
For coach Ian Foster, the writing appears to be on the wall, says Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.
He’s under immense pressure… Even a close victory – however unlikely that seems – might not be enough to save his job… Frustration and tension are building back home…Liam Napier, rugby writer - New Zealand
Napier expects another bruising battle this weekend in Johannesburg.
There is no greater challenge in world rugby than going to Ellis Park with 62 000 manic fans. It’s an incredible challenge and an incredible atmosphere.Liam Napier, rugby writer - New Zealand
Napier calls the rivalry between the Springboks and the All Black “the greatest in rugby”.
In South Africa… there’s a huge support for the All Blacks, particularly in Cape Town…Liam Napier, rugby writer - New Zealand
The kick-off time is at 5:05 pm.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Napier - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
