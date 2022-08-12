Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown





Tshwane residents have been urged to use water sparingly amid a 53-hour planned shutdown.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.

The shutdown is occurring as technicians are conducting a tie-in of a new pipeline. The water supply was interrupted from 5pm on Thursday and will continue until 10pm on Saturday.

At least six municipalities in Gauteng are affected by the outage.

According to Johnston, the shutdown will mainly affect those on the eastern side of Tshwane and parts of the north.

He said that following the unplanned shutdown in February they were able to prepare and put alternative water supplies in place.

