'I think failure is a gift' - Rob van Vuuren speaks on learning from failure





Failure can feel like the end of the world, but sometimes it can be the starting point for something much better.

Ray White spoke to comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren about his experiences with failure and what he’s learnt from it.

Van Vuuren said that he feels the greatest successes in life can come from failing because you learn so much from it.

I do honestly believe that failure is a gift, and it’s way easier to learn from failure than it is to learn from success. Rob Van Vuuren, comedian and actor

As a stand-up comedian, the line between success and failure is so distinct, but Van Vuuren said this type of failure has strengthened his skill set and helped him appreciate when things do go well.

He also said that one of his best, career-defining successes came from failing an audition he was so sure he was going to nail at drama school.

While failure can feel devastating in the moment, failure can be an opportunity to do better in the future and can also keep you humble and make sure you’re always growing.

Listen to the audio below for more.