Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'





Musician and songwriter Musa Sukwene has hailed praises for his parents' type of love that influenced his genre of music in the industry.

The 35-year-old from Witbank in Mpumalanga is known for producing love songs since his big breakthrough winning SA Idols in 2013.

He was hanging out with Ray White, during 702's Unplugged feature.

Sukwene just released an 11-track album titled Backroom that features music heavyweights like Kwesta, Mnqobi Yazo, and Zama Khumalo.

My parents were probably one of my first inspirations. It is me seeing and learning a lesson of love I could never forget, and it was priceless for me. I have seen arguments that they would have that could end up in laughter in the house. Musa Sukwene, Musician

It got me to a point where writing about love became a cornerstone of who I am. Musa Sukwene, Musician

Sukwene said Idols was a good stepping stone, but winning the competition is not enough.

For someone like me, it was like a footprint I needed to get where I wanted to, but it does not take Idols to become a great artist. Musa Sukwene, Musician

Listen to the full interview below...