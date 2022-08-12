Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
As the world celebrates National Vinyl Record Day, a number of South African music lovers continue to enjoy their music the old fashioned way.
The day is celebrated, in a bid to reignite nostalgia. Bret Dugmore, the owner of Mr Vinyl, says many young people are beginning to love music produced on vinyl. He was speaking to 702's John Perlman.
Dugmore added that the sale of vinyl music, in the jazz and soul genres, continues to rise.
It is really an exciting market right now and we are seeing a lot of young people getting into vinyl records from the age of 12-13, going up to people in their 80s, we have customers in the spectrum.Bret Dugmore, Owner - Mr Vinyl
Within the market itself in South Africa growing in terms of jazz, soul, funk title and it has been really an enticing taste, with a continued growth every single year.Bret Dugmore, Owner - Mr Vinyl
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80337505_record-player-%E2%80%93-stock-image.html?vti=lju113k3a5wowib8fg-1-34
More from Local
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.Read More
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.Read More
DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'We're not scapegoating, we have a strong case': Hawks on July riot arrests
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, about the arrest of 20 people linked to the July 2021 unrest.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
More from Entertainment
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
SA artists unite in song to support refugees
Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of refugees.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special
Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.Read More
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast
Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Comedy Central Roast.Read More
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell
What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More