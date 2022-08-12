Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'





As the world celebrates National Vinyl Record Day, a number of South African music lovers continue to enjoy their music the old fashioned way.

The day is celebrated, in a bid to reignite nostalgia. Bret Dugmore, the owner of Mr Vinyl, says many young people are beginning to love music produced on vinyl. He was speaking to 702's John Perlman.

Dugmore added that the sale of vinyl music, in the jazz and soul genres, continues to rise.

It is really an exciting market right now and we are seeing a lot of young people getting into vinyl records from the age of 12-13, going up to people in their 80s, we have customers in the spectrum. Bret Dugmore, Owner - Mr Vinyl

Within the market itself in South Africa growing in terms of jazz, soul, funk title and it has been really an enticing taste, with a continued growth every single year. Bret Dugmore, Owner - Mr Vinyl

