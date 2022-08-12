Get to know comedian Celeste Ntuli through a song, a book, a dish
You've probably seen or heard the work of Celeste Ntuli. Now you have the chance to get to know her a little better, as she tells us all about some of her favourite things.
John Perlman spoke to the local comedian and actress, to get a deeper look into her life through 702's Friday feature - a song, a book, a dish.
Ntuli is often referred to as the queen of Zulu comedy and is well known for being the first South African comedian to record a one-woman show.
She grew up in eSikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal and is the sixth of eight children.
While she always knew she had an artistic side and loved entertainment, Ntuli says she never knew she wanted to pursue comedy, until she started doing it.
With a big family, meal times were always a busy time and meals were regularly shared amongst Ntuli and her siblings.
Ntuli’s older sister always did a majority of the cooking until she moved out of the family home. The comedian says she took over, and gained a love for cooking. Her favourite dish is fish and vegetables.
When it comes to music and reading, the comedian said she has really been enjoying the feminine part of herself lately. Ntuli’s absolute favourite song is Feelings by Zonke and her favourite book is the “Hlomu The Wife series” by Dudu Busani-Dube.
Listen to the audio below for more.
