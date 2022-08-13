Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY





Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and likely to lose an eye following a brutal attack at an event in New York on Friday, where he was repeatedly stabbed.

Reports say he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.

Rushdie was then airlifted to the hospital where he had to undergo several hours of surgery and was placed on a ventilator.

The 75-year-old author is best known for his book, the Satanic Verses, which earned him death threats and even forced him into hiding for many years for his own protection.

The attacker was identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar by New York State police.

The president of France - Emmanuel Macron, as well as many others, took to Twitter to condemn this attack against the author who he said “embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism.”

For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 12, 2022

Three months ago I heard Salman Rushdie speak at the PEN World Voices Festival. He said: “A poem cannot stop a bullet. A novel can’t defuse a bomb … But we are not helpless … We can sing the truth & name the liars.” We must tell better stories than the tyrants. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 12, 2022

I hope Salman Rushdie is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2022