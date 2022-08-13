Is a healthy medical alternative growing right in our back garden?
In recent years, especially following the global pandemic, there has been a resurgence in interest in traditional and herbal medicine.
And with a country as rich in biodiversity as ours, the treatment for what ails you, could be right in our backyard.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists - Dr Caren Hauptfleisch about some of the medical benefits of our traditional herbs.
Traditional herbs in South Africa have a wide range of medicinal properties that, when used alone or in combination with conventional medication, can work wonders in improving your health.
A plant like rooibos can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and Kankerbossie can help ward off infections and boost your immunity.
While these treatments can be a great alternative, it is also important to acknowledge that there are risks of an adverse reaction and always consult with a doctor if you have a serious illness.
Even a herb as simple as liquorice, which is a fantastic herb, if you have high blood pressure it can raise it.Dr Caren Hauptfleisch, chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists
Using a combination of conventional and herbal medication can have fantastic medical benefits and help you live your best and healthiest life.
Listen to the audio below for more.
