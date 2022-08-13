Smile Artists Africa announce 3rd annual fundraiser for breast cancer survivors





Smile Artists Africa has officially announced their third annual Fusion Art Fashion fundraiser to raise funds to support breast cancer survivors.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder of Smile Artists Africa - Dr Brian Monaisa on what to expect from Smile Artists Africa’s third annual art-meets-fashion fundraising event.

The money raised from this event goes towards helping breast cancer survivors and performing breast reconstruction surgery for those in need who may not be able to afford it.

Monaisa said there is plenty to look forward to with this event as they feature several well-known celebrities as well as some hidden gems and up-and-coming artists.

We’re trying to celebrate South African culture while contributing to a good cause. Dr Brian Monaisa, founder of Smile Artists Africa

The event will be held on 8 and 9 October at the Cradle Boutique Hotel Pavilion so be sure to show your support.

