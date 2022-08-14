'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert





The reality of women living longer than men, and so having to financially provide for longer needs to be built into financial planning.

Women can no longer just depend on their spouses or partners to secure their finances and doing so puts them on the back foot.

This is made worse by modern society's demands on women which include home life, gender pay gap and historic financial literacy challenges.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to financial planner, Paul Roelofse who advises women to, where possible, take a more active role in major money decisions.

Women live longer than men, and statistics show 5% longer. This puts an obligation on women to provide for that much longer. This has got to be built into the planning as it puts women in a precarious position. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

A major setback for women is the gender pay gap. In the workplace, women earn less than their male counterparts but have to provide for longer.

The inequality of the payroll is often the excuse as why women break their employment. They have children and the continuity of employment is not as reliable as men...that's an outdated approach. But the fact is, with the lesser pay, they still have to provide longer. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Women also tend to be more cautious as they have a shorter view considering their needs and wants. Their priorities are more focused on caring for their children and maintaining the household - an approach Roloefse believes is short-term.

The long-term view is that you can get a bigger return over time if you take more risk. If you're focusing more on the cautious side, what tends to happen is the opportunity may be lost in the long term. as you're staying away from risky assets. The compounding effect over time tends to become less if your returns aren't that high. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

