Businesswoman Amanda Dambuza on rising above pain and adversity





Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa Chief Executive Officer Photo: uyandiswa.com

Powerful, pioneering and inspiring - Uyandiswa chief executive Amanda Dambuza continues to break boundaries for women in the IT sector.

Dambuza is passionate about empowering and uplifting women in leadership, having won international accolades for her achievements.

She founded Uyandiswa - a project management consulting firm and she is the director of Leadership Development Strategies. She was also the financial services director of the JSE listed Adapt IT.

Leadership Magazine has listed her as one of the Top 30 women you need to know.

She was a judge in this year's Veuve Clicquot Awards, and was a previous winner in 2017.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Dambuza said in understanding the gravitas of the awards, she felt personally invested in the nominees.

Having been involved in such a meaningful manner, I felt like a big sister. I felt like it was my job to take these women under my wing and talk them through the experience. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

You don't know how big this award is, until you're in it. Because of all the elements, the global exposure, the connection to other women around the world...I really felt like the mama bear. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

Dambuza is driven by the determination and audacity of Madame Clicquot - one of the world's first international businesswomen. The visionary Madame Clicquot was the first woman to own and run champagne house, after taking over her husband's business in 1805 at the age of 27.

At a time when women could neither work, nor own a bank account, she built a brand as big as it is. There was this type of madness that she possessed, and I feel I have some of that. You have to believe you can change circumstances and you can change your ecosystem through what you do everything. It's the desire to flip the script on all these rules women are subjected to and that we didn't sign up for. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

I want to live a world for my children where they can be boldly and proudly however they choose to be. There's definitely a touch of madness required as you're going against what's expected of you. I'm eternally grateful that I listened to my calling and decided to showcase what I can. At the back of it, there's hard work and frustration, but you have to believe you can make a change. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

Dambuza is also an established author having penned two books 'Baked in Pain' and 'Therefore I Rose'.

The books reveal the difficult childhood she endured, after her father left her mother. Dambuza speaks openly about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of male relatives and the hardships of being raised by a single mother.

I went to therapy and spoke to priests to make sense of what I went through. This was part of my healing journey in my twenties. Part of that was to say I cannot be anything to anybody else, that is building, loving, encouraging and nurturing, if I don't resolve all those painful feelings inside me. So I had to do that work. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

I had to look at little Amanda and ask what she needed back then that she didn't get. I'm the adult now. You can point fingers at your parents all you want, there comes a time when you are responsible for yourself. So you have to heal yourself. I looked at her and said 'I'm going to love you, encourage you and protect you'. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

Despite the beautiful facade of her life, Dambuza says life presents continuous challenges.

We have a responsibility as those who have made it, to continue to give to others. If it's taking longer, it's not because there's something wrong with you. If you are still struggling, it's not because you don't have what it takes. It just means your time hasn't come and you need help from others. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

I grew up at a time when I didn't have that. And that's the power of social media, to reach out to other people. The more people openly say they're struggling, the more we can help. The more vulnerable successful people are, the more they open their stories to others and the more we give them permission to be okay. Amanda Dambuza, Uyandiswa chief executive

