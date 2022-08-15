SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped





South Africa's citrus export industry will be at risk if the European Union does not scrap its import rules.

That's the concern raised by the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, amid a row between South Africa and the EU over the detaining of SA citrus produce containers.

In June, the EU introduced stringent measures for the sector which would require South African farmers to keep their oranges in extreme cold conditions, while fruits must be stored at two degrees Celsius or lower for 25 days.

The new rules are meant to curb the spread of the false codling moth, a pest found in sub-Saharan Africa.

The change in regulations has resulted in containers with millions of oranges being stranded at European ports, which could potentially perish.

The association said the current impasse had cost South African citrus growers more than R200 million in losses.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the special envoy to EU market access at the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, Deon Joubert on the current dispute.

South Africa has a 100 years in export history to Europe and during the last few years, the false codling moth has become a classified pest. South Africa has a comprehensive risk management system to deal with this. Over the last few years, as a performance measure, we had 99.99% of the fruit arriving without any problems. South Africa citrus are very popular and we're growing in exports. Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

Joubert said any country can establish precautionary measures if they deem the local plant health to be under threat. But authorities need reasonable scientific data to prove its case.

In this instance, this wasn't done.

There was an existing risk management system that performed extremely well. But on 21st June they introduced this measure, and by the 24th, they wanted execution. So the problem happened because floating consignments that were processed, packed and on the way to Europe, were stuck because the legal documents became redundant. Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

At present, some 400 consignments of produce have been released. following the intervention of the Minister of Trade and Industry.

But Joubert estimates there are millions of citrus fruits still in containers that must be still be released.

There's a reasonable amount of damage but not as much as we anticipated. Going forward, we need to revere the regulation, which in our option has no merit. The trade and industry minister has taken them to the WTO [World Trade Organisation] and there's now a trade dispute. Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

Any further delays will have huge cost implications for the industry and could place thousands of jobs at risk.

Hopefully, consultations will take place in the next three days and we hope to have the regulation reversed. This will clear the way for the balance of the season and especially for next year. Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

