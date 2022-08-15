Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped The special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, Deon Joubert chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane... 15 August 2022 6:20 AM
Businesswoman Amanda Dambuza on rising above pain and adversity Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to businesswoman and author, Amanda Dambuza on her career, inspirations and the importance of staying fir... 14 August 2022 5:26 PM
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC Newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments. 11 August 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:12 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Is a healthy medical alternative growing right in our back garden? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists, Dr Caren Hauptfleisch about some of t... 13 August 2022 4:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Sport
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped

15 August 2022 6:20 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
European Union
Export
oranges
Citrus Grower's Association

The special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, Deon Joubert chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane on concerns around the detaining of SA citrus produce containers.
@ proler/123rf.com

South Africa's citrus export industry will be at risk if the European Union does not scrap its import rules.

That's the concern raised by the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, amid a row between South Africa and the EU over the detaining of SA citrus produce containers.

In June, the EU introduced stringent measures for the sector which would require South African farmers to keep their oranges in extreme cold conditions, while fruits must be stored at two degrees Celsius or lower for 25 days.

The new rules are meant to curb the spread of the false codling moth, a pest found in sub-Saharan Africa.

The change in regulations has resulted in containers with millions of oranges being stranded at European ports, which could potentially perish.

The association said the current impasse had cost South African citrus growers more than R200 million in losses.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the special envoy to EU market access at the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, Deon Joubert on the current dispute.

South Africa has a 100 years in export history to Europe and during the last few years, the false codling moth has become a classified pest. South Africa has a comprehensive risk management system to deal with this. Over the last few years, as a performance measure, we had 99.99% of the fruit arriving without any problems. South Africa citrus are very popular and we're growing in exports.

Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

Joubert said any country can establish precautionary measures if they deem the local plant health to be under threat. But authorities need reasonable scientific data to prove its case.

In this instance, this wasn't done.

There was an existing risk management system that performed extremely well. But on 21st June they introduced this measure, and by the 24th, they wanted execution. So the problem happened because floating consignments that were processed, packed and on the way to Europe, were stuck because the legal documents became redundant.

Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

At present, some 400 consignments of produce have been released. following the intervention of the Minister of Trade and Industry.

But Joubert estimates there are millions of citrus fruits still in containers that must be still be released.

There's a reasonable amount of damage but not as much as we anticipated. Going forward, we need to revere the regulation, which in our option has no merit. The trade and industry minister has taken them to the WTO [World Trade Organisation] and there's now a trade dispute.

Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

Any further delays will have huge cost implications for the industry and could place thousands of jobs at risk.

Hopefully, consultations will take place in the next three days and we hope to have the regulation reversed. This will clear the way for the balance of the season and especially for next year.

Deon Joubert, special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




15 August 2022 6:20 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
European Union
Export
oranges
Citrus Grower's Association

More from Local

Businesswoman Amanda Dambuza on rising above pain and adversity

14 August 2022 5:26 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to businesswoman and author, Amanda Dambuza on her career, inspirations and the importance of staying firm to one’s visions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'

12 August 2022 8:40 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'

12 August 2022 4:38 PM

Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'

12 August 2022 2:22 PM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown

12 August 2022 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail

12 August 2022 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike

12 August 2022 1:05 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?

12 August 2022 12:56 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee

12 August 2022 12:54 PM

Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?

12 August 2022 12:12 PM

An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped

Local

Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'

Local Entertainment

Businesswoman Amanda Dambuza on rising above pain and adversity

Local

EWN Highlights

South Korea offering large-scale aid package for North's nukes

15 August 2022 5:56 AM

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

15 August 2022 5:42 AM

Southern hemisphere to get first mRNA vaccine facility

15 August 2022 5:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA