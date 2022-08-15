How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing
- Currently, there is no law stipulating how electricity resellers charge prepaid users.
- The Electricity Resellers Association of SA wants vendors to be more transparent about how they bill users.
Electricity resellers are being able to make a fast buck from prepaid users thanks to a loophole that sees some users forced to pay more and more for their electricity each year.
At the moment, there are no regulations governing what resellers can charge in respect of service or vendor fees.
Vally Padayachee is a former Eskom executive manager and former City Power Johannesburg executive.
He says while there may not be legislation in place around electricity charges, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) issued guidelines in 2016.
They were designed to regulate, in part, reseller trading.Vally Padayachee, Former Eskom Executive Manager and Former City Power Johannesburg Executive
In essence, the guidelines say any reseller cannot charge a tariff or a fee that's more than what the licensee or power utility in question can charge.Vally Padayachee, Former Eskom Executive Manager and Former City Power Johannesburg Executive
But while prepaid vendors may not be able to charge a higher price than the licensees, they are able to add a service fee to customers' bills.
In some cases, the fee can be as much as 15%.
Padayachee says that while licensees/power utilities may offer resellers discounts on the cost of electricity, those discounts aren't being passed on to the customer.
The level of discount is the prerogative of the licensee... but that 10% or 15% is not an advantage that the customer would see.Vally Padayachee, Former Eskom Executive Manager and Former City Power Johannesburg Executive
The Electricity Resellers Association of SA told the City Press that it wants to close the loophole, by requiring vendors to be more transparent about how they bill users. It says some transparency, in law, is needed.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
