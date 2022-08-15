New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time





Ndavi Nokeri is the new Miss South Africa. The 23-year-old is from Gavaza village in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

She was crowned on Saturday night at Time Square's SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Supplied

The pageant was hosted by radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and had an all-female judging panel that included Thuli Madonsela, Zozibini Tunzi and Thando Thabethe.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Relebogile Mabotja, executive & show producer for Miss SA 2022 and Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri.

The show was one of the best productions seen in recent years, with performances from Makhadzi, Boity Thulo, Elaine and Lloyiso.

I think we really went out of our way to try and get South Africans excited again about the pageant. We were back at full capacity. We wanted it to be entertaining but also relevant to more women and more South Africans from a pageant perspective. Relebogile Mabotja, Executive & show producer for Miss SA 2022

Ndavi Nokeri graduated with a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and held a job at an asset management firm leading up to her being crowned Miss SA.

The 23-year-old says she thinks beauty pageants are still relevant in 2022.

I think beauty pageants are very relevant at this time. I think we should really be putting women in empowerment at the forefront of things that we prioritise and I think beauty pageants are doing just that - they celebrate women and their femininity and they show that we can dominate in all the different spaces. I think all the women who have walked the journey of Miss South Africa have been gone to become great stars. Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri

Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Supplied

Nokeri was the fan-favourite after she cracked the top five as the only contestant voted for by the public into the coveted spot.

The pageant winner believes in the power of affirmation as she had been declaring herself the winner ahead of the competition.

I think I've been saying 'I am Miss South Africa 2022' for the past two years now and so it was actually so crazy when I won. I was like 'OK, girl you have been saying it for the past two years and now it is actually your reality', so I'm a firm believer in affirmations because it really changes your mind and drives you in the right direction". Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri

