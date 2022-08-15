SANDF needs better financial management to bolster operations: Analyst
A number of civilians have called for the intervention of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) following the recent deadly protests that happened in Tembisa and Krugersdorp.
Bongani Bingwa interviewed the head of strategic studies at the Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science, professor Abel Esterhuyse, about the military’s ability to restore calm after the 2021 violent July protests.
Esterhuyse said that at an operational level, the defence force is still competent.
The military is still very capable and it shouldn’t be underestimated, he added.
Our military is still very capable we have experience in peace operations in Africa. We are deployed in Mozambique and on the borders, so we still have a fairly good capacity to deploy.Professor Abel Esterhuyse, strategic studies head at the Faculty of Military Science - University of Stellenbosch
However, the success and growth of its operations are halted by a massive employment budget that leaves little money for maintenance and procurement of new equipment.
What we have seen in South Africa over time is that the personnel budget has grown to such an extent that there is almost no money available in the capital budget. The little money that’s available after the personnel have been paid is used for operational purposes. So, there’s almost no money for maintenance and the procurement of new equipment.Professor Abel Esterhuyse, strategic studies head at the Faculty of Military Science - University of Stellenbosch
Another issue is financial mismanagement - which is widespread across South African state institutions, he said.
I don’t think the defence department is in any way different than what we are seeing in the state sector as a whole… That’s what we have witnessed over time in the state sector as a whole.Professor Abel Esterhuyse, strategic studies head at the Faculty of Military Science - University of Stellenbosch
Our military, at the moment, has a mushroom type of structure. We have way too many senior people and people sitting in senior command posts and not enough people at the deployable end and the operational footprint.Professor Abel Esterhuyse, strategic studies head at the Faculty of Military Science - University of Stellenbosch
Listen to the full podcast below.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
