How to make money buying and selling property

Latest Local
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
View all Politics
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
View all Business
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury's proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
How to make money buying and selling property

15 August 2022 10:41 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Property market
Property
residential property
Africa Melane
Andrea Tucker
Early breakfast
flipping property
flipping houses
MortgageMe

Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.

“Flipping houses” refers to the buying of residential property, improving or renovating them, and then selling for a profit.

It can be a great way to make money, especially in a rising market, but you must know what you’re doing and you’ve got to do the research.

“There are people who have the time to do the research and who are doing this very successfully,” said MortgageMe director Andrea Tucker.

© melpomen/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance and property articles in one place.

Tips, in a nutshell:

  • Ensure that you can cope financially if you fail in selling the property as quickly as you had hoped.

  • Do the research. Are you looking in the appropriate neighbourhoods? “You want to buy the lowest-value property in the neighbourhood; it is likely to appreciate in value the most,” said Tucker.

  • Get a database of decent service providers that can assist with quick renovations.

  • With high risk comes high reward; sometimes you must wait a bit longer to get the price you want.

  • Selling in summer, particularly in Cape Town, is always better than trying to do so in winter.

  • Most activity right now is happening below R3 million. “We recommend looking for a property below R2 million,” advised Tucker.

  • Required renovations should be mostly cosmetic as opposed to structural changes.

  • Understand the impact of Capital Gains Tax. “Factor it into your calculation upfront. It’s something you can plan for”.

  • Ask for financial statements of the body corporate if you’re buying in a complex or apartment building.

“I would not recommend going into this process without time for research, and time to manage the process yourself.”

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to make money buying and selling property




