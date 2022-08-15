The future is electric as car makers prioritise EVs - Naamsa's Dannhauser
More car manufacturers are shifting their business priorities back to electric vehicles, says Janico Dannhauser who is the product and pricing manager for Jaguar/Land Rover South Africa.
Dannhauser also serves on the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) electric vehicle (EV) subcommittee.
In July, Business Tech reported that the international trend toward electric vehicles (EVs) was growing, with Naamsa expecting that 40% of all European vehicle sales will be EVs by 2030.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Dannhauser says manufacturers all over the world are going in this direction to meet global standards and legislation.
More and more manufacturers are shifting their business priorities back to electric vehicles… Every manufacturer that’s represented in South Africa today has a electric vehicle in their global line-up or is planning a line-up of electric cars.Janico Dannhauser, Product and pricing Manager -Jaguar/Land Rover South Africa
Mass adoption of electric vehicles is not an option so more global cities, countries, regions are banning internal combustion engines.Janico Dannhauser, Product and pricing Manager -Jaguar/Land Rover South Africa
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120583792_electric-vehicle-changing-on-street-parking-with-graphical-user-interface-future-ev-car-concept.html?vti=neyw3rw3h13qe3s7vi-1-1
