Teffo's witchcraft, harassment allegations need to be investigated: Expert

An expert believes that the Legal Council Practitioners (LCP) must investigate some of the accusations made in a letter of demands by the controversial lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo.

Teffo made a quick return in August to represent the four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after withdrawing on 12 July.

He cited allegations of witchcraft and harassment from by the State and court.

Teffo claimed to have experienced nightmares after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to an attorney, Bouwer Van Niekerk, about the letter of demands made by the advocate.

Niekerk said that Teffo's return as a legal counsel to four of the five accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa could be short lived.

This comes as the LPC was busy with an application to have him removed from the case.

The trial is expected to resume in September.

They are serious accusations, and I don’t know the facts of the case but if they are true, they need to be investigated but there are procedures to be followed to do so and it doesn’t appear that advocate Teffo is not following those procedures. Bouwer Van Niekerk, attorney

But the real problem with his letter that he wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority and the judge, he states that his participation in the trial and that of the four accused he represents, is dependent on certain demands being made and that is problematic because the trial will continue with or without his representation. Bouwer Van Niekerk, attorney

The LPC is busy with an application to for Advocate Malesela Teffo’s removal, but Teffo is not the only representative of the four accused. Bouwer Van Niekerk, attorney

