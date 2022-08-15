Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight
Taking the lead on The Midday Report is the question of former President Jacob Zuma's appeal over his medical parole. Zuma was found in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court, but was subsequently granted medical parole last September.
The DA insists the appeal should not succeed because, firstly, the decision was made by Arthur Fraser, a known Zuma ally at the time. Secondly, there was no rational basis for the granting of medical parole since Zuma was neither terminally ill nor physically incapacitated. It's important to note, that the medical report related to Zuma's condition, remains secret.
Mandy Wiener spoke with Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent about the matter.
Judge Dambuza...asked what would be the point of Parliament setting up a medical board if their decision would not be considered.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent
So this setup with a medical board does come into question from a lot of the justices [of the Supreme Court of Appeal] as well as...the fact that a terminal illness may have not been established.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Another accused July unrest instigator, begins trial today.
- ANC North West Elective Conference: Nono Maloyi announced as the new chairperson.
- Marikana Massacre: No Forgiveness from the Families of the Slain
- News24 led investigation uncovers more on the murder of Babita Deokaran
- Can Prince Simakade pronounce himself as the new Zulu King?
- Capetonians warned of excessive water usage. Restrictions set to be implemented should usage not drop.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight
