Latest Local
Major union to vote over possible strike action John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union... 15 August 2022 10:48 PM
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars? Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move f... 15 August 2022 12:48 PM
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight

15 August 2022 4:28 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Taking the lead on The Midday Report is the question of former President Jacob Zuma's appeal over his medical parole. Zuma was found in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court, but was subsequently granted medical parole last September.

The DA insists the appeal should not succeed because, firstly, the decision was made by Arthur Fraser, a known Zuma ally at the time. Secondly, there was no rational basis for the granting of medical parole since Zuma was neither terminally ill nor physically incapacitated. It's important to note, that the medical report related to Zuma's condition, remains secret.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent about the matter.

Judge Dambuza...asked what would be the point of Parliament setting up a medical board if their decision would not be considered.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent

So this setup with a medical board does come into question from a lot of the justices [of the Supreme Court of Appeal] as well as...the fact that a terminal illness may have not been established.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Another accused July unrest instigator, begins trial today.
  • ANC North West Elective Conference: Nono Maloyi announced as the new chairperson.
  • Marikana Massacre: No Forgiveness from the Families of the Slain
  • News24 led investigation uncovers more on the murder of Babita Deokaran
  • Can Prince Simakade pronounce himself as the new Zulu King?
  • Capetonians warned of excessive water usage. Restrictions set to be implemented should usage not drop.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight




Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

12 August 2022 3:12 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana

12 August 2022 12:52 PM

Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.

KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC

11 August 2022 11:31 AM

Newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments.

Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general

11 August 2022 7:09 AM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for success.

MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts

11 August 2022 5:59 AM

Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener.

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana

10 August 2022 8:12 PM

Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives. Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

10 August 2022 3:50 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

10 August 2022 11:36 AM

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

