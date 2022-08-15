Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars?
Having a family member who is incarcerated can put immense strain on families and create challenges for them to navigate both at home and within the community.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move forward after this trauma.
An imprisonment can bring a lot of unwanted attention to the family which they have to work through, and it can completely traumatise the person who was in jail.
The community may look at the family differently, and the family will have to find out whether they can accept the crime the person has committed and move on.
The crime committed and incarceration can affect the family in a number of unexpected ways, from the judgement of others to financial and emotional strain, and there is often little to no support for them.
According to Mashigo people will often process this situation like a loss and experience grief as a result.
To navigate through that is to understand first that, yes, I will be angry, yes, I am going to want to bargain and understand and maybe even be in denial, and to navigate through those emotions is accepting and understanding the situation and [look at] going forward how do we deal as a familyShirley Mashigo, psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions
There is no one way that all families will deal with this situation, some may decide to seek family counselling and some may find it easier to accept and move on.
When the incarcerated person comes out of prison this can also change the dynamic within the family - which can also be extremely difficult for all parties.
Listen to the audio below for more.
