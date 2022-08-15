Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Major union to vote over possible strike action John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union... 15 August 2022 10:48 PM
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
View all Politics
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
View all Business
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars? Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move f... 15 August 2022 12:48 PM
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars?

15 August 2022 12:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jail
family matters
incarceration

Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move forward after this type of trauma.

Having a family member who is incarcerated can put immense strain on families and create challenges for them to navigate both at home and within the community.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move forward after this trauma.

An imprisonment can bring a lot of unwanted attention to the family which they have to work through, and it can completely traumatise the person who was in jail.

The community may look at the family differently, and the family will have to find out whether they can accept the crime the person has committed and move on.

The crime committed and incarceration can affect the family in a number of unexpected ways, from the judgement of others to financial and emotional strain, and there is often little to no support for them.

According to Mashigo people will often process this situation like a loss and experience grief as a result.

To navigate through that is to understand first that, yes, I will be angry, yes, I am going to want to bargain and understand and maybe even be in denial, and to navigate through those emotions is accepting and understanding the situation and [look at] going forward how do we deal as a family

Shirley Mashigo, psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions

There is no one way that all families will deal with this situation, some may decide to seek family counselling and some may find it easier to accept and move on.

When the incarcerated person comes out of prison this can also change the dynamic within the family - which can also be extremely difficult for all parties.

Listen to the audio below for more.




