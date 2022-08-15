US and China decoupling: 'It really is the end of Chimerica'





Five large, state-run Chinese companies have announced their intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

It’s the latest development in the ongoing financial decoupling of the world’s two largest economies.

The announcements by PetroChina Co Ltd, China Life Insurance Co, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Aluminum Corp of China, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co come amid claims by US authorities that they are not meeting audit standards.

These five companies have a combined market value of US$380 billion.

© rolffimages/123rf.com

“Deglobalisation of the global economy continues,” says Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets and Africa at Deloitte.

“It’s the death knell for Chinese companies raising capital on US markets. Yet another indication of significant decoupling between the US and China.

"It really is the end of ‘Chimerica’.”

Davies expects retaliation against US multinationals operating in China in the next few weeks.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Davies

