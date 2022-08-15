Prince Simakade Zulu's kingship is null and void - Expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to the head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, professor Sihawukele Ngubane, about the pronouncement of Simakade Zulu as the king of the Zulu nation.
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's firstborn child prince Simakade Zulu's pronouncement as the rightful king of the Zulu nation is null and void.
This is according to the head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, professor Sihawukele Ngubane.
He was speaking to 702's The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.
A faction of the AmaZulu royal family has traditionally crowned prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation on Sunday.
On Saturday night, people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony.
Ngubane explains why he believes the event was of no significance.
It was organised by a few members of the royal family. As you are aware the family is divided and [there is] conflict between the two factions. They have been to court. They lost the case but went ahead and performed the cattle entering ceremony and I think the performance that took place is null and void.Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, Head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal
He says it is not clear what will happen between the two brothers.
What we know now, is that the current King of the Zulu nation King Misizulu Zulu is going ahead with the coronation ritual this Saturday.Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Major union to vote over possible strike action
John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union’s possible strike action.Read More
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case
The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Western Cape.Read More
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest?
John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation.Read More
'What a wonderful human being,' TKzee manager reflects on the life of 'Magesh'
John Perlman spoke TKZee's Business Manager, Refiloe Ramogase, who offered a touching tribute to the artist.Read More
Zuma's medical parole records in the spotlight at Supreme Court of Appeal
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Babalo Ndenze, for the latest on former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole appeal.Read More
The future is electric as car makers prioritise EVs - Naamsa's Dannhauser
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Naamsa's Janico Dannhauser says manufacturers all over the world are going in this direction to meet global standards and legislation.Read More
Teffo's witchcraft, harassment allegations need to be investigated: Expert
Teffo claimed to have experienced nightmares after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.Read More
SANDF needs better financial management to bolster operations: Analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviewed the head of strategic studies at the Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science, professor Abel Esterhuyse, about the military’s ability to restore calm after the 2021 violent July protests.Read More
How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing
Africa Melane speaks to Vally Padayachee, former Eskom executive manager and former City Power Johannesburg executive.Read More