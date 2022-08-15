Prince Simakade Zulu's kingship is null and void - Expert





Mandy Wiener spoke to the head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, professor Sihawukele Ngubane, about the pronouncement of Simakade Zulu as the king of the Zulu nation.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's firstborn child prince Simakade Zulu's pronouncement as the rightful king of the Zulu nation is null and void.

This is according to the head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, professor Sihawukele Ngubane.

He was speaking to 702's The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.

A faction of the AmaZulu royal family has traditionally crowned prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation on Sunday.

On Saturday night, people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony.

Ngubane explains why he believes the event was of no significance.

It was organised by a few members of the royal family. As you are aware the family is divided and [there is] conflict between the two factions. They have been to court. They lost the case but went ahead and performed the cattle entering ceremony and I think the performance that took place is null and void. Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, Head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

He says it is not clear what will happen between the two brothers.

What we know now, is that the current King of the Zulu nation King Misizulu Zulu is going ahead with the coronation ritual this Saturday. Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.