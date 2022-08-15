Zuma's medical parole records in the spotlight at Supreme Court of Appeal





The legitimacy of former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole records, has hogged the spotlight at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Advocate Dali Mpofu is part of the defence legal team making submissions in court, while advocate Sy Mphahlele represents the former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court. He was then granted medical parole by Fraser, after being admitted to the hospital just a few days after his arrest.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze. He says Zuma's private medical information is in the spotlight before the court.

Mpofu made submissions before the appeals court on Monday.

It is quite important, and it has been redacted and Justice Gambuza. One of the justices has asked some of the few questions to advocate Mphahlele, where she asked what would be the point of Parliament setting up a medical board, if their decision would not be considered going forward or a bit later. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

So, this setting up of a medical board has been coming under a lot of questions from the justices as well as the fact that a terminal illness may not have been established. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What happens then because the information is not public yet, because it is private medical records of the former president- a lot of questions around it- and advocate Dali Mpofu, also touching briefly as he is about presenting his submissions before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

