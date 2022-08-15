SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
The South African Broadcasting Corporation has bought broadcasting rights for the English Premier League (EPL), the world’s most-watched football competition.
It will be able to show five games every week of which one will be live.
It is a massive coup for the public broadcaster as South African fans previously would have to pay satellite providers such as MultiChoice to watch these games.
What stops the SABC from obtaining broadcasting rights to, for example, games by our national teams such as the world champion Springboks?
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobile Ndlovu (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:41).
Supersport pays the EPL about £168 million a year… Free-to-air rights are separate from pay-tv rights. That’s how the SABC has been able to circumvent the Supersport relationship to get these rights.Nqobile Ndlovu, sports economist
The SABC needs premium content to raise advertising revenue… Sports bring in eyeballs… Supersport has exclusivity agreements… restricting the SABC from broadcasting these games [national sports teams] …Nqobile Ndlovu, sports economist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Business
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances
Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price
Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay.Read More
Absa Group half-year earnings jump 27% to R11 billion & dividend payout doubles
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arrie Rautenbach, CEO of Absa Group Limited.Read More
US and China decoupling: 'It really is the end of Chimerica'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets and Africa at Deloitte.Read More
How to make money buying and selling property
Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.Read More
How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing
Africa Melane speaks to Vally Padayachee, former Eskom executive manager and former City Power Johannesburg executive.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
More from Sport
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Young SA coaches better placed to work in South America: Pitso Mosimane
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Pitso Mosimane adopts European football style for future SA stars
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.Read More
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.Read More