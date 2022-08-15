'What a wonderful human being,' TKzee manager reflects on the life of 'Magesh'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Major union to vote over possible strike action John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union... 15 August 2022 10:48 PM
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
View all Politics
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
View all Business
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars? Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move f... 15 August 2022 12:48 PM
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'What a wonderful human being,' TKzee manager reflects on the life of 'Magesh'

15 August 2022 8:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
TKZee
Tokollo Tshabalala

John Perlman spoke TKZee's Business Manager, Refiloe Ramogase, who offered a touching tribute to the artist.

Renowned musician and member of iconic kwaito group TKzee Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala passed away on Monday after having an epileptic seizure.

John Perlman spoke TKZee Business Manager Refiloe Ramogase, who reflected on Tshabalala’s life. He offered a touching tribute to the artist.

Ramogase described Tshabalala as being a kind and genuinely funny person who just occupied a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

I’ll miss him, I’ll miss the human being. What a character, what a wonderful, wonderful human being.

Refiloe Ramogase, TKZee Business Manager

He also said that Tshabalala was the greatest kwaito star, and the band truly defined the genre and has left an incredible legacy behind.

Tshabalala continued to create music until the end of his life while also trying out other ventures. But according to Ramogase, music was always his first love.

Listen to the audio blow for more.


15 August 2022 8:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
TKZee
Tokollo Tshabalala

More from Local

Major union to vote over possible strike action

15 August 2022 10:48 PM

John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union’s possible strike action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case

15 August 2022 10:07 PM

The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest?

15 August 2022 9:41 PM

John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's medical parole records in the spotlight at Supreme Court of Appeal

15 August 2022 5:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Babalo Ndenze, for the latest on former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Simakade Zulu's kingship is null and void - Expert

15 August 2022 2:04 PM

On Saturday night, people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future is electric as car makers prioritise EVs - Naamsa's Dannhauser

15 August 2022 12:31 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Naamsa's Janico Dannhauser says manufacturers all over the world are going in this direction to meet global standards and legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teffo's witchcraft, harassment allegations need to be investigated: Expert

15 August 2022 12:09 PM

Teffo claimed to have experienced nightmares after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF needs better financial management to bolster operations: Analyst

15 August 2022 11:06 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviewed the head of strategic studies at the Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science, professor Abel Esterhuyse, about the military’s ability to restore calm after the 2021 violent July protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing

15 August 2022 10:00 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Vally Padayachee, former Eskom executive manager and former City Power Johannesburg executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped

15 August 2022 6:20 AM

The special envoy to EU market access at Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, Deon Joubert chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane on concerns around the detaining of SA citrus produce containers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time

Lifestyle

SA citrus industry calls for new EU import rules to be scrapped

Local

How to close the loophole allowing electricity resellers free reign over billing

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Strike at Hisense South Africa's Atlantis factory suspended

15 August 2022 9:57 PM

ANC support continues to drop after 2021 local govt elections, new study finds

15 August 2022 9:12 PM

NW ANC conference: Some members threaten to go to court over proceedings

15 August 2022 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA