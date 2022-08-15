'What a wonderful human being,' TKzee manager reflects on the life of 'Magesh'
Renowned musician and member of iconic kwaito group TKzee Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala passed away on Monday after having an epileptic seizure.
John Perlman spoke TKZee Business Manager Refiloe Ramogase, who reflected on Tshabalala’s life. He offered a touching tribute to the artist.
Ramogase described Tshabalala as being a kind and genuinely funny person who just occupied a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him.
I’ll miss him, I’ll miss the human being. What a character, what a wonderful, wonderful human being.Refiloe Ramogase, TKZee Business Manager
He also said that Tshabalala was the greatest kwaito star, and the band truly defined the genre and has left an incredible legacy behind.
Tshabalala continued to create music until the end of his life while also trying out other ventures. But according to Ramogase, music was always his first love.
Listen to the audio blow for more.
