



Absa earnings increased to R11bn in the first half of the year

The bank also doubled its interim dividend to 650 cents per share

Africa's third largest bank reported a 14% rise in revenue to R46.9bn

An Absa bank branch. © wirestock/123rf

Monday 15 August was a good day for banks on the JSE, as profits improved for all the major banks in South Africa.

The Absa Group reported a near 30% improvement, after covid-19 related lockdowns wreaked havoc on the entire economy.

The 27% increase amounts to R11 billion in profits, which is an indication of a recovery from the global economic downturn since the onset of the Cobid-19 pandemic.

Absa also announcing it grew its profits by 8,9% and paid a dividend of 650 cents.

We do see opportunity for the economy to grow....we also see good growth opportunities also in our markets outside South Africa. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO of Absa Group Limited

We've seen some good momentum in the mortgage market. We've seen some good momentum coming back in the auto finance market. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO of Absa Group Limited

You definitely get the feel that there's some bounce back in the economy. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO of Absa Group Limited

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa Group half-year earnings jump 27% to R11 billion & dividend payout doubles