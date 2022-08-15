Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market
- Pick n Pay Qualisave is aimed at the middle market consumer
- 40% of company-owned supermarkets will be converted to Pick n Pay Qualisave stores
- Original Pick n Pay-branded stores will now target the more affluent market
Retail giant, Pick n Pay has launched a new supermarket brand, aimed at its ever-growing middle-market shoppers.
Pick n Pay QualiSave will focus on customers in the growing middle market by providing lower prices, while the traditional Pick n Pay brand will continue to serve more-affluent customers.
The retailer now has three grocery stores under it's banner, which includes Boxer stores aimed at lower income consumers.
The newly-launched Pick n Pay QualiSave will target the growing middle market, while original-branded Pick n Pay stores are now aimed at for the more affluent shopper, with an emphasis on providing the best quality produce and services to the customer.
Around 40 percent of existing Pick n Pay supermarkets will be converted to Pick n Pay QualiSave stores, undergoing a revamp and brand-logo change by September 2022.
QualiSave stores will offer 8000 products across different categories such as meat, fresh produce and bakery and some essential items.
With the unveiling of Pick n Pay Qualisave, rest assured the name Pick n Pay will not disappear given the strong brand heritage that we have.Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay
We did over 7000 customer interviews in relation to what they like about the stores, what they hate about the stores and what we can do better.Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay
We're sitting on tons of data, out of the data we collect from the Smart Shopper cards which we have close to 10 million customers active on, and that's helps of course to get a better understanding.Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200605267/149407994-johannesburg-south-africa-february-22-2017-entrance-to-local-pick-n-pay-supermarket-grocery-store.jpg
