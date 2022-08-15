Major union to vote over possible strike action
The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) will begin balloting this week. The association wants members to decide, whether they should go on strike, for the first time in 12 years.
This follows the PSA's demand for a 6.5% wage increase from government. The trade union is at the forefront of labour developments, with approximately 240 000 members.
Maleka said negotiations are stagnant and far from resolution, as government is only willing to increase wages by 2 -3%.
We need something that we can be able to look at it in the sense that we can reach an agreement, but for 2% we are far from that particular move. That is why we have thought that its time now to ballot members. Let the members talk for themselves as to whether they are willing to strike or not.Reuben Maleka, Assistant general manager - Public Servants Association of South Africa
He added that no salary increases in 2020, the rising cost of living, and dire needs of workers, are reasons why the union is deliberating strike action.
Where we are sitting right now, whether the matter is [consolidated] or not, we are already in the phase where we can actually give notice to commence with the strike action.Reuben Maleka, Assistant general manager - Public Servants Association of South Africa
