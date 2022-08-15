Streaming issues? Report here
Major union to vote over possible strike action John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union... 15 August 2022 10:48 PM
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest? John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation. 15 August 2022 9:41 PM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay. 15 August 2022 7:24 PM
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars? Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move f... 15 August 2022 12:48 PM
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women. 14 August 2022 2:09 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury's proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price

15 August 2022 7:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
The Money Show
Energy crisis
Thungela Resources
July Ndlovu
Russia Ukraine conflict

Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela.
  • The price of coal has shot to record highs in 2022
  • Thungela Resources recorded R9.6m in profit as a result
  • The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a major contributing factor to the rise in global coal prices
© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Six months ago, if you predicted the death of coal, you're certainly much poorer today.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine as sparked an energy shortage and coal crisis in Europe, leading to a huge increase in coal imports into Europe from places like South Africa.

Thungela Resources declared an interim dividend of R8.2 billion, following a record half-year off the back of soaring export coal prices.

The coal mining company reported a profit of R9.6 billion, compared with R351 million in the first half of 2021.

Coal prices have reached record highs in 2022, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thungela, which spun out of global mining giant Anglo American in June 2021 declared a dividend of 60 rand per share, amounting to a return of R8.2 billion to shareholders.

The events of the last few months, as a result of the Ukraine conflict, has changed the fundamentals for the energy complex, certainly in the short-medium term.

July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources

Emerging markets, which are the markets that we serve, they continue to grow, then continue to demand more energy, and their preferred source of energy is coal.

July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price




