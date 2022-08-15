Streaming issues? Report here
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

15 August 2022 8:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
947 weekend breakfast
hulisani ravele
Other People's Money
YoTV

Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.
  • Hulisani Ravele is a household name in South Africa as a TV & radio presenter
  • She's been earning money as an actor and broadcaster since the age of 9
  • She still drives the first car she bought 16 years ago from the money she saved up doing various media work
A quick photo moment on the river boat for Hulisani Ravele

She might only be 34 years old, but Hulisani Ravele is veteran in the South African media landscape with more than 20 years of experience as a broadcaster.

The television & radio presenter is probably best known for being the presenter on SABC's YoTV from 2001, at the age of 9.

Her career then took her to various jobs in the media industry, including the host of various different shows on the public broadcaster.

Ravele says earning money from such a young age taught her valuable life lessons, like learning our to save and invest her hard-earned finances.

I know that I want to buy my first car, the moment I turn 18, and I also know that I need to go to school afterwards and I don't want to be too much of a burden to my parents and I want to be able to help where I can so that's what I was doing. I was saving up to buy my first car.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

I managed to get the car, I actually still drive my first car. 16 years later I still have my first baby.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

My focus has been around securing my home. My bond is my first responsibility to be secure in that.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances




