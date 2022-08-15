'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances





A quick photo moment on the river boat for Hulisani Ravele

She might only be 34 years old, but Hulisani Ravele is veteran in the South African media landscape with more than 20 years of experience as a broadcaster.

The television & radio presenter is probably best known for being the presenter on SABC's YoTV from 2001, at the age of 9.

Her career then took her to various jobs in the media industry, including the host of various different shows on the public broadcaster.

Ravele says earning money from such a young age taught her valuable life lessons, like learning our to save and invest her hard-earned finances.

I know that I want to buy my first car, the moment I turn 18, and I also know that I need to go to school afterwards and I don't want to be too much of a burden to my parents and I want to be able to help where I can so that's what I was doing. I was saving up to buy my first car. Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

I managed to get the car, I actually still drive my first car. 16 years later I still have my first baby. Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

My focus has been around securing my home. My bond is my first responsibility to be secure in that. Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

