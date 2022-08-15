A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest?
It has been a little over a year since the July unrest and in late August of last year, the secretary-general of the Good Party made public that he provided the Hawks with substantial evidence implicating 26 people who were allegedly involved.
John Perlman spoke to Brett Herron to get an update on the situation.
Herron said he gathered evidence on those who were allegedly involved through a series of WhatsApp groups. He says he managed to identify instigators, organisers, and participants names, which he then handed over to the Hawks to investigate.
Herron said the authorities have kept in contact with him, to provide updates on the investigations.
There has been quite good contact from the prosecuting authorities in KwaZulu-Natal who, without divulging the details of the investigations and the progress they were making, did stay in touch with me, and reached out to me without me having to nag them too much.Brett Herron, secretary-general of the Good Party
While everyone would of course like to see the results of this in the shortest space of time, and a year later does feel significant, Herron also said he was very encouraged by the speed at which the case is progressing.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : @ForGoodZA/Twitter
