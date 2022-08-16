The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre
-
Ten years to the day since police opened fire on protesting miners in Marikana and the very economic freedoms workers were fighting for remain out of reach for the community.
So says Thabang Maluleka, general secretary of the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum.
Thirty-four miners were killed and 78 seriously injured during the massacre in 2012.
Workers embarked on a wildcat strike over pay.
Maluleka tells Africa Melane that the situation is still difficult for the community and unemployment remains a problem.
There is nothing we are getting from the government... they don't do anything for us.Thabang Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum
Despite trade union Amcu saying on Monday that Marikana remains a no-go zone for President Cyril Ramaphosa until he apologises to the families who lost loved ones, Maluleka says Ramaphosa would be welcomed by the community.
We want to hear what is his plan in transforming Marikana, in making it a better place for all of us and the future youth.Thabang Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum
Many of the workers killed in the massacre were the sole breadwinners for their families.
Maluleka says the government has a duty to support those families.
I would like to see the families of those who lost their lives during the struggle being recognised and the government helping them with whatever they need.Thabang Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum
RELATED: 10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from A decade on, after the Marikana Massacre
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana
Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.Read More
'Shifting of goalposts' causes Marikana settlement delays: DoJ
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Fhedzisani Pandelani, the solicitor general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.Read More
10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher
Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.Read More