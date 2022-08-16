Marikana Massacre: Koppie birthed a spirit of resistance - Activist
A decade later, 16 August 2022 marks the anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.
A total of 34 miners who downed tools over a living wage of R12,500 were shot dead by members of the South African Police Service in 2012.
On Tuesday they will be remembered by the Marikana community a decade on.
In reflection of what is called the worst state orchestrated violence on civilians since apartheid, the question of what has changed since the massacre lingers on.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Trevor Ngwane, sociological change and practice director at the University of Johannesburg, on analysis of the massacre and what changes had come about.
The South African socialist and anti-apartheid activist said that the rejection of structural violence against workers and cheap black labour was born on the Marikana koppie.
What the miners did was with their blood. They said 'no this must end, this must stop' and they were prepared to reject the narrative that working in the mine, having such a job is being lucky. They said with their own mouth if this hardship and suffering has to stop and the only way to stop it is to shut down the mines, then let the mines shut down.Dr Trevor Ngwane, South African socialist and anti-apartheid activist
Ngwane added that while the government had compensated some of the victims, state perpetrators still want to absolve themselves from what happened at Lonmin mine.
We called those people the intellectual authors of the massacre. Starting with resident [Cyril] Ramaphosa, Nathi Mthethwa who was in charge of the police even up to [former] president [Jacob] Zuma – who must have known. Although he was out of the country, he must have known that a decision had been taken to actually unleash violence on the striking miners.Dr Trevor Ngwane, South African socialist and anti-apartheid activist
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
