'Seeing uniformed police still triggers trauma'- Widow of a slain Marikana miner
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, spoke to Eyewitness News senior reporter, Theto Mahlakoana, about the traumatic effects on families of the slain Marikana mineworkers.
Ten years later and the horrific scenes of the Marikana massacre continue to haunt some of the widows of the murdered 34 Lonmin mine workers.
The miners were met with heavy fire from the police during a wage strike, where they demanded R12,500 on 16 August 2012.
Families and victims are of the view that nothing has changed since the tragic massacre a decade later.
She sat down in an exclusive interview with Nokuthula Sibambele, who is one of the widows of the slain mineworkers.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union was expected to hold a commemorative event on Tuesday.
We sat down with her children and Mam’Nokuthula’s pain is something that is going to take a while to escape.Theto Mahlakoana,senior reporter - Eyewitness News
She struggled to hold down her tears and every time she sees a police officer or her children seeing a uniformed police officer, the trauma literally comes back and resurfaces.Theto Mahlakoana,senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
