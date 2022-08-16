Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak results is a ban on cattle transportation
Guests
Mike Mlengana (cattle farmer) - Former Director General of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and Ex-President at African Farmers Association Of Sa
Wandile Sihlobo - Agricultural Economist at Agricutural Business Chamber
Jaco Reid - Owner at J&B LIVESTOCK MARKET AND AUCTIONEERS
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Minister Patel's indecision has tied up billions in overdue ITAC customs duty investigations
Guests
Donald MacKay - Director at Xa International Trade Advisors
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
ZOOM: Investment School - Seven questions to ask yourself before you make any investment… and one way to remember them all.
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Support for the African National Congress (ANC) is collapsing, a new Ipsos poll shows.

The poll indicates that, if elections were held today, the ANC would get 42%, the Democratic Alliance 11%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9%.

Some polling analysts such as Dawie Scholtz believe the Ipsos poll underestimates “undecideds”, which may bring the ANC closer to 50%.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Polling in South Africa is “pretty credible”, said political journalist Jan Jan Joubert. “However, more and more people are not being entirely honest with pollsters.”

Tim Cohen, writing in the Daily Maverick, said Ipsos needs an “election turnout algorithm”. It must also consider its past mistakes and shortcomings, and the massive number of undecided voters.

Cohen puts the ANC on 56%, the DA on 14.6%, the EFF on 12%, and ActionSA on 4%.

Coalition politics may become part of South Africa's future.

There is even talk of a so-called “grand coalition” between the ANC and the DA, but Joubert remains skeptical.

“It’s unlikely to the point of impossibility for those two parties to work together,” said Joubert. “I might be wrong.”

Joubert added that the DA had never worked in a coalition where it is not the majority party.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Joubert - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?




