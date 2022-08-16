New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision
Rueben E. Brigety II is the new American Ambassador to South Africa.
Nominated by President Joe Biden the ambassador was officially sworn into the position on 11 August 2022.
Brigety was appointed as the chief representative after presenting his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He also served as the U.S. Representative to the African Union and U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa from September 2013 to September 2015.
Brigety said Africa was in a very palpable moment in history as it was seeing "a real renaissance".
He said the US is committed to a vision for Africa led by its own definitions and choice of partnerships.
We as the United States are deeply committed to a vision for Africa as Africans define themselves… We believe we are very strongly committed partners of the same value set but again Africans have to define for themselves, its up to African to decide what they want in their partnerships.Reuben E. Brigety, US Ambassador to South Africa
President Biden has a deep engagement in the fight against [the] former apartheid regime. He has very much enjoyed his personal engagements with President Ramaphosa.Reuben E. Brigety, US Ambassador to South Africa
As we look back on the relationship between the United States and South Africa many South Africans can justifiably, frankly be unhappy with the US position towards the apartheid regime right up until [the] sanctions regime that was put in place in 1986.Reuben E. Brigety, US Ambassador to South Africa
Listen to the full audio below.
