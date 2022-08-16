WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable





A video of a dog trainer who shares tricks on how to identify whether a shelter dog is safe for adoption has gone viral.

All you need is a bowl and a stick to act as a hand.

Place the bowl of food in front of the pup and slightly stroke its body. The dog may growl or snap but it should not bite.

Watch the video below.

