WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable
A video of a dog trainer who shares tricks on how to identify whether a shelter dog is safe for adoption has gone viral.
All you need is a bowl and a stick to act as a hand.
Place the bowl of food in front of the pup and slightly stroke its body. The dog may growl or snap but it should not bite.
Watch the video below.
@doggyregion Click link in the bio to claim your free training guide #dogtraining #dogtrainingtips #dogobedience #dogtraining101 #balanceddogtraining #packleader #puppiesoftiktok #dogsofttiktok #puppytrainingtips #dogtrainingtips #dogtrainingtricks #puppies #retrievers #fypシ #puppytraining101 ♬ original sound - doggyregion
