World of Work: What are the pros and cons of a family-run business?





Working within a family business can come with its ups and downs. While there is something to be said about being a part of your family’s legacy, it can come with its fair share of challenges.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to business coach Robin Wheeler about the complex dynamics of working in a family-run business.

Bringing family into your business, especially younger family members such as children or grandchildren of the owner, can breathe a new life into the business while honouring the legacy of the company.

On the other hand, it can become challenging to have the difficult conversations with a family member you work with. It can also be tough to set clear boundaries between work and home.

Some family members may feel excited to be involved in the business, while others may feel it is not their calling and dread either getting involved, or telling their family they do not want to be included.

According to Wheeler, when it comes to a family business, it's guaranteed that you are going to run into conflict- and you have to be prepared to deal with challenging situations.

It is something where you’ve got to go into it with the courage to work through those kinds of things. Robin Wheeler, Business coach

Possibly more so than in any other business, you have to be prepared to deal with clashing personality types, work through difficult conversations, and set very firm boundaries. But the end result can be something incredible that ties the family together for generations.

