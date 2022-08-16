'Govt is not doing enough to compensate Marikana families and victims' - Seri
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Asenati Tukela- attorney at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa- about the anniversary of the Marikana massacre.
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) has slammed the lack of intervention from the government in dealing with reparations.
The organisation joined the conversation on the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre that took place on 16 August 2012.
Thirty-four miners were met with heavy fire from the police during a wage strike. They were demanding R12,500 during the wage strike.
The saddest reflection is that ten years after the biggest bloodshed incident since the dawn of democracy, we are still having the same conversation around lack of compensation, reparations. There hasn’t even been an apology or acknowledgement of the atrocities that Marikana got.Asenati Tukela, Attorney - Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa
Tukela added that people in power do not know how to interact with affected communities.
Those at the helm of power have not been in conversations of human rights definitions, on how the state should provide reparation to people who are victims to these kinds of atrocities.Asenati Tukela, Attorney - Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa
So, the answer is no, we haven’t really observed the best practice of human rights.Asenati Tukela, Attorney - Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa
Families and victims continue to be of the view that nothing has changed since the tragic massacre a decade later.
