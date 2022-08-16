[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Chinese authorities ordered an instant lockdown of an Ikea store in Shanghai, sparking a chaotic dash to escape officials trying to quarantine them.
The snap lockdown was ordered after a contact of a single asymptomatic Covid-19 case visited the store.
Videos show a crowd of people defying guards, who try unsuccessfully at first to lock people in.
At one point the guards almost manage to close the doors, but panicky shoppers force them open to make their escape.
Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mall was suddenly blocked🥶— Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022
Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina’s digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz
China is sticking to its zero-Covid policy, despite the rest of the world having moved on from the pandemic.
The government is facing unprecedented protests from a public exhausted by its extreme measures.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:54).
I love a bit of people power like this! I can sort of see this happening in Cape Town… people are being told to do one thing, and collectively they go, ‘Nah!’ …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Shanghai has had instant lockdowns… with people virtually starving to death… People have been forced into instant lockdowns in restaurants, gyms, offices… You can see why they rebelled!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125963148_china-s-expansion-into-the-markets-of-the-world-the-concept-of-a-man-s-hand-painted-in-the-colors-of.html?vti=my3dnvdyydr81gaeny-1-46
