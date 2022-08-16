



When Marguerite Koller (99) was a teenager, she dreamt only of becoming a nun.

Koller was already accepted to a convent when she fell in love with a man who became her husband and father of her 11 children.

She went on to become the grandmother to 56 children and recently met the newest edition to her humungous family, her 100th grandchild, named Koller in honour of his great-grandmother.

"I’m just thinking how lucky I am," said Koller upon meeting baby Koller.

There are so many of them they have to take turns to meet at Thanksgiving… There are at least 157 of them before you get to cousins… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Marguerite was an only child… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild