Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild
When Marguerite Koller (99) was a teenager, she dreamt only of becoming a nun.
Koller was already accepted to a convent when she fell in love with a man who became her husband and father of her 11 children.
She went on to become the grandmother to 56 children and recently met the newest edition to her humungous family, her 100th grandchild, named Koller in honour of his great-grandmother.
"I’m just thinking how lucky I am," said Koller upon meeting baby Koller.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:58).
There are so many of them they have to take turns to meet at Thanksgiving… There are at least 157 of them before you get to cousins…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Marguerite was an only child…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42205479_crowd-children-cartoon.html?vti=nb76nskm0bxc1b0apq-1-10
More from World
New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision
United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.Read More
[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY
Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.Read More
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More