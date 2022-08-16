Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak results is a ban on cattle transportation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Mlengana (cattle farmer) - Former Director General of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and Ex-President at African Farmers Association Of Sa
Wandile Sihlobo - Agricultural Economist at Agricutural Business Chamber
Jaco Reid - Owner at J&B LIVESTOCK MARKET AND AUCTIONEERS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Minister Patel's indecision has tied up billions in overdue ITAC customs duty investigations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Donald MacKay - Director at Xa International Trade Advisors
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Seven questions to ask yourself before you make any investment… and one way to remember them all.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
HSRC survey: 'Majority of SAns know little about the Marikana massacre'

16 August 2022 4:56 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Lonmin mine deaths
Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)
10th anniversary Marikana

The survey included historical events like the 'Fees Must Fall' movement, Sharpeville Massacre, and the Marikana Massacre.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Benjamin Roberts, the research director at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), about the Marikana massacre survey.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has appealed to the South African public to be knowledgeable about historical events.

The council conducted a survey titled 'Striking Pain: Memory, trauma, and restitution a decade after the Marikana massacre'.

A total of 34 miners, who downed tools over demands for a living wage of R12,500, were shot dead by members of the South African Police Service in 2012.

The survey shows that only 41% of the public has a little knowledge about what transpired.

The survey in relation to Marikana, the findings show that only 41% said that they knew nothing about it, to be able to describe it confidently to a friend.

Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

Another 40% of survey participants said that they have heard about Marikana massacre but really knew very little about it, and under 20% said that they have not heard of it before.

Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip




