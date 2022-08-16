HSRC survey: 'Majority of SAns know little about the Marikana massacre'





Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Benjamin Roberts, the research director at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), about the Marikana massacre survey.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has appealed to the South African public to be knowledgeable about historical events.

The council conducted a survey titled 'Striking Pain: Memory, trauma, and restitution a decade after the Marikana massacre'.

A total of 34 miners, who downed tools over demands for a living wage of R12,500, were shot dead by members of the South African Police Service in 2012.

The survey shows that only 41% of the public has a little knowledge about what transpired.

The survey in relation to Marikana, the findings show that only 41% said that they knew nothing about it, to be able to describe it confidently to a friend. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

Another 40% of survey participants said that they have heard about Marikana massacre but really knew very little about it, and under 20% said that they have not heard of it before. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research director - Human Sciences Research Council

