WATCH: Pastor ascends to heaven in front of congregation
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some interesting stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A tweet by Tebogo @tebogobasuti depicts a pastor ascending to heaven after a church service.
The viral video shows a man clad in white levitating into a hole in the ceiling.
The congregation is also seen cheering the man on.
Watch the video below:
Apparently this pastor went to heaven after service, what's happening to my people 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ImAJ4SO1vI— 𝓣𝓮𝓫𝓸𝓰𝓸 𝓑𝓪𝓼𝓾𝓽𝓲 (@tebogobasuti) August 14, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
More from Lifestyle
Are fat burning supplements the answer to your weight loss goals?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician Matome Diale about whether these supplements help with losing weight.Read More
World of Work: What are the pros and cons of a family-run business?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to business coach Robin Wheeler about the complex dynamics of working in a family-run business.Read More
How to set boundaries as a stay-at-home parent
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, about navigating boundaries as a stay-at-home parent.Read More
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move forward after this type of trauma.Read More
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time
Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign.Read More
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
Is a healthy medical alternative growing right in our back garden?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists, Dr Caren Hauptfleisch about some of the medical benefits of our traditional herbs.Read More
Smile Artists Africa announce 3rd annual fundraiser for breast cancer survivors
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to founder of Smile Artists Africa, Dr Brian Monaisa on what to expect from Smile Artists Africa’s third annual art-meets-fashion fundraising event.Read More