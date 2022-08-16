Memories of Marikana massacre will never fade away: Photojournalist





Pippa Hudson spoke to the photographer of Daily Maverick, Felix Dlangamandla, about his front row experience when the South African Police Service (SAPS) opened fire on the 34 Lonmin miners.

Remembering the horrific event of Marikana miners evokes a lot of emotions.

These are the words of the then News24 and now Daily Maverick's photographer, Felix Dlangamandla, who captured the visuals of the fateful day on 16 August 2012.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Dlangamandla, who recollected the traumatic experience in the build-up to the Marikana bloodbath.

He added that a rock spared his life from suffocating as police fired teargas to disperse the workers.

Memories like those will never fade away… I have to go through all these images like that. Felix Dlangamandla, Photographer - Daily Mavericks

I was literally behind those miners when they were getting shot and police were shouting. I was hiding behind a massive rock, taking a picture and I was engulfed in thick teargas and at some point, I thought I was suffocating. Felix Dlangamandla, Photographer - Daily Mavericks

