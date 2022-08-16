'Marikana massacre was not addressed in a satisfactory way'
Ten years after the Marikana massacre people have wondered what has changed, especially regarding policing.
Mandy Wiener spoke to an independent researcher specialising in policing and public security David Bruce about what has happened in the last ten years.
According to Bruce the reaction of the police in Marikana was not their typical response to crowd control but there had been significant violence beforehand.
The police used weapons and a response that was not normal for crowd control situation and since then, the R5 rifles are no longer used in public order operations - he said.
Since the Marikana massacre, he believes the situation was never adequately addressed and no apology was issued and its effect is still felt.
None of this has been addressed in a satisfactory way and I would say that the current environment in many ways has been defined by the consistent dishonesty of the SAPS.David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Bruce believes that there needs to be accountability and the legacy of Marikana must be addressed for us to move forward as a country.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
