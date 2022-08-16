'The lyrical God of Kwaito': Music legends pay tribute to TKZee’s 'Magesh'





The tragic news of legendary Kwaito artist Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala's passing continued to make headlines on Monday.

According to a statement issued by his family, ‘Magesh’ suffered an epileptic seizure and died in his sleep.

DJ Oskido and DJ Fresh joined Bongani Bingwa to pay tribute to Tshabalala. Oskido says he took Kwaito to another level lyrically.

I have always regarded Magesh as the lyrical God of Kwaito. It’s a huge loss. Oscar 'Dj Oskido' Mdlongwa, Recording artist, DJ and record producer

What happened is when TKZee came in the game especially Tokollo “Magesh”, he started writing then Kwaito started to be structured where the song had a verse Oscar 'Dj Oskido' Mdlongwa, Recording artist, DJ and record producer

DJ Fresh said it was amazing to see how TKZee took Kwaito to ‘the rock n roll level.’

I remember after they dropped Halloween, they were doing gigs in private jets, this is what 1999/2000… Nobody was operating at this level not even Brenda Fassie was operating at that level, and here come these three Model C kids. It was insane. DJ Fresh, South African DJ and broadcaster

Listen to the full audio for more.