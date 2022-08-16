Streaming issues? Report here
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mount Nelson Hotel
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Ornico Group
Mount Nelson

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.
Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

The Internet is flooded with memes poking fun at misplaced punctuation that changes the meaning of a promotion meant to boost a business, and makes people laugh instead.

Now Cape Town's venerable Mount Nelson Hotel has put its foot in it.

Or her foot, if you refer to the iconic venue as "the grand old lady".

In this case it's the different emphases you can give the words that contain a surely unintended double entendre.

A slogan for "the Nellie" proclaims: Let's MOUNT NELSON Together'

Make of that it what you will, but one reader comments "If that's Nelson, he looks quietly pleased at the prospect...".

Some of the related photo captions on the home page of the hotel website are less suggestive.

On The Money Show's advertising feature however, Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) had no choice but to pick the unfortunate slogan as his advertising zero for the week.

How did they get it so badly wrong? wonders Bruce Whitfield.

They just followed instructions, I suspect, from the [Belmond] Group... or there were international guys working on it who didn't realise the 'localness' of this ad...

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I saw comments from... a legend of the advertising industry saying 'it looks like an internal job; somebody was told to just get the campaign out'...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Will the ad take a bit of undoing, because the possible ridicule will stick to the Nellie for a long time?

Patricios doesn't believe the effect will be that bad.

It does stick but they'll get a lot of mileage at the end of the day... It's wrong, I get it, but they've got the brand out there... sometimes it can work!

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Scroll up to listen to Oresti's advertising critiques

The Mount Nelson Hotel. Picture: Belmond/Mount Nelson Hotel.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!




