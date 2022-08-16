Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
The Internet is flooded with memes poking fun at misplaced punctuation that changes the meaning of a promotion meant to boost a business, and makes people laugh instead.
Now Cape Town's venerable Mount Nelson Hotel has put its foot in it.
Or her foot, if you refer to the iconic venue as "the grand old lady".
In this case it's the different emphases you can give the words that contain a surely unintended double entendre.
A slogan for "the Nellie" proclaims: Let's MOUNT NELSON Together'
Oh dear...who's gonna tell the Mount Nelson hotel that their catchy slogan wasn't thought out properly 😂. pic.twitter.com/K7aeVgqPFT— Daddy (@LifeisSavage) August 12, 2022
Make of that it what you will, but one reader comments "If that's Nelson, he looks quietly pleased at the prospect...".
Some of the related photo captions on the home page of the hotel website are less suggestive.
On The Money Show's advertising feature however, Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) had no choice but to pick the unfortunate slogan as his advertising zero for the week.
How did they get it so badly wrong? wonders Bruce Whitfield.
They just followed instructions, I suspect, from the [Belmond] Group... or there were international guys working on it who didn't realise the 'localness' of this ad...Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
I saw comments from... a legend of the advertising industry saying 'it looks like an internal job; somebody was told to just get the campaign out'...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Will the ad take a bit of undoing, because the possible ridicule will stick to the Nellie for a long time?
Patricios doesn't believe the effect will be that bad.
It does stick but they'll get a lot of mileage at the end of the day... It's wrong, I get it, but they've got the brand out there... sometimes it can work!Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Oh no! Let’s #mountnelson together? Someone took you literally…see what you have done!! pic.twitter.com/8M83ju5AOf— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) August 12, 2022
Imagine being the person who had to approve this campaign 😂 #MountNelson Day made 🤣 #LetsMountNelson #LetsMountNelsonTogether pic.twitter.com/IuS6r1bSdX— Sami Edmonds (@SamiEdmonds) August 12, 2022
Let’s #mountnelson together 🐎 - what if it’s a genius way of getting a hotel that’s never featured on my twitter stream to trend? @miss_moss— gillstrawberry (@gillstrawberry) August 12, 2022
Scroll up to listen to Oresti's advertising critiques
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt1605/petertt160500150/56386546-table-mountain-and-mount-nelson-hotel-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-the-main-entrance-to-the-fam.jpg
More from Business
Ministers' indecision over customs duty cases tying up BILLIONS of rand - report
Bruce Whitfield talks to Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors, about the company's first Open Cases Report.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
Govt bans transport of cattle: 'should have acted sooner to curb FMD spread'
Bruce Whitfield interviews auctioneer Jaco Reid, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo and ex-Agriculture DG Mike Mlengana.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances
Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price
Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'QualiSave' stores to focus on the growing middle market
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, Group CEO of Pick n Pay.Read More
Absa Group half-year earnings jump 27% to R11 billion & dividend payout doubles
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arrie Rautenbach, CEO of Absa Group Limited.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'The lyrical God of Kwaito': Music legends pay tribute to TKZee’s 'Magesh'
DJ Oskido and DJ Fresh joined Bongani Bingwa to pay tribute to TKZee’s Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
WATCH: Pastor ascends to heaven in front of congregation
Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairburn shares some of the videos that went viralRead More
Are fat burning supplements the answer to your weight loss goals?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician Matome Diale about whether these supplements help with losing weight.Read More
World of Work: What are the pros and cons of a family-run business?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to business coach Robin Wheeler about the complex dynamics of working in a family-run business.Read More
How to set boundaries as a stay-at-home parent
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, about navigating boundaries as a stay-at-home parent.Read More
Family matters: How can families move on with a member behind bars?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to psychological counsellor at Siweya Wellness Solutions Shirley Mashigo about how you can deal with and move forward after this type of trauma.Read More
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time
Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign.Read More
'Women on the back foot with financial planning & this needs to change' - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse on financial planning for women.Read More
More from Opinion
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana
Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.Read More
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive
'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat
There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More