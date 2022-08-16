Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!





Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

The Internet is flooded with memes poking fun at misplaced punctuation that changes the meaning of a promotion meant to boost a business, and makes people laugh instead.

Now Cape Town's venerable Mount Nelson Hotel has put its foot in it.

Or her foot, if you refer to the iconic venue as "the grand old lady".

In this case it's the different emphases you can give the words that contain a surely unintended double entendre.

A slogan for "the Nellie" proclaims: Let's MOUNT NELSON Together'

Oh dear...who's gonna tell the Mount Nelson hotel that their catchy slogan wasn't thought out properly 😂. pic.twitter.com/K7aeVgqPFT — Daddy (@LifeisSavage) August 12, 2022

Make of that it what you will, but one reader comments "If that's Nelson, he looks quietly pleased at the prospect...".

Some of the related photo captions on the home page of the hotel website are less suggestive.

On The Money Show's advertising feature however, Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) had no choice but to pick the unfortunate slogan as his advertising zero for the week.

How did they get it so badly wrong? wonders Bruce Whitfield.

They just followed instructions, I suspect, from the [Belmond] Group... or there were international guys working on it who didn't realise the 'localness' of this ad... Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I saw comments from... a legend of the advertising industry saying 'it looks like an internal job; somebody was told to just get the campaign out'... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Will the ad take a bit of undoing, because the possible ridicule will stick to the Nellie for a long time?

Patricios doesn't believe the effect will be that bad.

It does stick but they'll get a lot of mileage at the end of the day... It's wrong, I get it, but they've got the brand out there... sometimes it can work! Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Oh no! Let’s #mountnelson together? Someone took you literally…see what you have done!! pic.twitter.com/8M83ju5AOf — Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) August 12, 2022

Imagine being the person who had to approve this campaign 😂 #MountNelson Day made 🤣 #LetsMountNelson #LetsMountNelsonTogether pic.twitter.com/IuS6r1bSdX — Sami Edmonds (@SamiEdmonds) August 12, 2022

Let’s #mountnelson together 🐎 - what if it’s a genius way of getting a hotel that’s never featured on my twitter stream to trend? @miss_moss — gillstrawberry (@gillstrawberry) August 12, 2022

The Mount Nelson Hotel. Picture: Belmond/Mount Nelson Hotel.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!