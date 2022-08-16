Streaming issues? Report here
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New York Times
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
General Electric
capitalism
book review
CEOs
Graeme Codrington
business books
TomorrowToday
ceo pay
Jack Welch
The Man Who Broke Capitalism
David Gelles
corporate America

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield chatted to Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Codrington reviewed "The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America - and How to Undo His Legacy".

The New York Times bestseller is written by business reporter David Gelles.

© kirisa99/123rf.com

Jack Welch was CEO of General Electric (GE) from 1981 to 2001.

RELATED: 'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'

Regarded as a superhero for a long time, why is Welch's legacy being questioned now? asks Whitfield.

I loved the book. It's a fascinating story... David Gelles knows his stuff; he's interviewed hundreds of top CEOs over the years, and dived deep into the Jack Welch story...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

What Welch did initially, was brilliant. He took over in 1981 this massive, dying, old, sprawling industrial-era business and he recognised the moment. He recognised that they needed to modernise the business, and went about that with quite a lot of ruthless focus.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

That worked well... and then he began to build on it and... focus on shareholder wealth. That is probably the theme that runs through the book... He wasn't interested in the underlying businesses as businesses...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

He had no emotional connection to what was actually being done by the company; what he wanted was to extract maximum shareholder wealth out of those businesses... That meant downsizing, deal-making... and financialization... so moving away from actually making things to financing those things.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

Gelles is saying it [what Welch did] is symbolic of what's gone wrong with capitalism... He's indicating any political/economic system must be good for everybody... He started the trend (out of whack CEO remuneration)... Welch's retirement package was insanity!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

Description on Amazon:

New York Times reporter and “Corner Office” columnist David Gelles reveals legendary GE CEO Jack Welch to be the root of all that’s wrong with capitalism today and offers advice on how we might right those wrongs.

In 1981, Jack Welch took over General Electric and quickly rose to fame as the first celebrity CEO. He golfed with presidents, mingled with movie stars, and was idolized for growing GE into the most valuable company in the world.

But Welch’s achievements didn’t stem from some greater intelligence or business prowess. Rather, they were the result of a sustained effort to push GE’s stock price ever higher, often at the expense of workers, consumers, and innovation. In this captivating, revelatory book, David Gelles argues that Welch single-handedly ushered in a new, cutthroat era of American capitalism that continues to this day.

Gelles chronicles Welch’s campaign to vaporize hundreds of thousands of jobs in a bid to boost profits, eviscerating the country’s manufacturing base and destabilizing the middle class. Welch’s obsession with downsizing—he eliminated 10% of employees every year—fundamentally altered GE and inspired generations of imitators who have employed his strategies at other companies around the globe.

In his day, Welch was corporate America’s leading proponent of mergers and acquisitions, using deals to gobble up competitors and giving rise to an economy that is more concentrated and less dynamic. And Welch pioneered the dark arts of “financialization,” transforming GE from an admired industrial manufacturer into what was effectively an unregulated bank. The finance business was hugely profitable in the short term and helped Welch keep GE’s stock price ticking up. But ultimately, financialization undermined GE and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies.

Gelles shows how Welch’s celebrated emphasis on increasing shareholder value by any means necessary (layoffs, outsourcing, offshoring, acquisitions, and buybacks, to name but a few tactics) became the norm in American business generally. He demonstrates how that approach has led to the greatest socioeconomic inequality since the Great Depression and harmed many of the very companies that have embraced it. And he shows how a generation of Welch acolytes radically transformed companies like Boeing, Home Depot, Kraft Heinz, and more.

Finally, Gelles chronicles the change that is now afoot in corporate America, highlighting companies and leaders who have abandoned Welchism and are proving that it is still possible to excel in the business world without destroying livelihoods, gutting communities, and spurning regulation.

Scroll up to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries




